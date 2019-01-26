Entertainment, Trending

‘He Kisses Better Than The Sun’ – Simi Says As She Stuns In New Sexy Picture (Picture)

Singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, who is professionally known and referred to as ,Simi, is really enjoying her honeymoon with beau, Adekunle Gold. The two love birds who recently tied the knot in front of 300 guests have been holidaying in Johannesburg since they got married some weeks ago.

The talented singer who has been wowing her fans with sexy pictures since she took a break to be in the arms of her lover shared a new sexy picture of herself today and wrote below’ he kiss better than the sun do but the sun do a pretty good job too ‘.

picture:

What she said:

 

You may also like

‘Trust Me South West Is For APC’ – Nigerians Say Following Huge Turn Out Of Crowd At President Muhammadu Buahri’s Campaign In Oyo

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th January

‘Banky W Is Not Capable…..Only Thing He’s Capable Of Is Marrying Adesua’ – Nigerians Roast Banky W Following His Comment On The Suspended CJN

Onnoghen: U.S uncomfortable with suspension

Nigerians react to picture of young boy kissing Buhari’s image on campaign vehicle

IPOB Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu departs Israel, arrives England

Go girl!!! Kate Henshaw now a judge on American talent show

How does he feed them?, New acting CJN Tanko has 32 children – Omokri

Onnoghen: PDP suspends campaigns in protest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *