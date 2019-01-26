‘He Kisses Better Than The Sun’ – Simi Says As She Stuns In New Sexy Picture (Picture)

Singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, who is professionally known and referred to as ,Simi, is really enjoying her honeymoon with beau, Adekunle Gold. The two love birds who recently tied the knot in front of 300 guests have been holidaying in Johannesburg since they got married some weeks ago.

The talented singer who has been wowing her fans with sexy pictures since she took a break to be in the arms of her lover shared a new sexy picture of herself today and wrote below’ he kiss better than the sun do but the sun do a pretty good job too ‘.

picture:

What she said: