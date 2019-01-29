Here Is What Former Governor Of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Has To Say After Fayemi’s Victory Was Upheld At The Tribunal

The Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja yesterday struck out the case of Olusola Eleka of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and uphold the victory of Dr Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Ekiti State.

The opposition party have said that the judgment would be appealed and it is in this light that former Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, who is a PDP chieftain took to his twitter handle to react.

What he said: