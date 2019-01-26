How does he feed them?, New acting CJN Tanko has 32 children – Omokri

Since the announcement of the swearing-In, of a new acting chief justice, Ibrahim Tanko by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, Nigerians haven’t stopped talking.

The president had sworn in a new acting chief justice, suspending Walter Onnoghen, to the anger of many Nigerians.

However Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex President Goodluck Jonathan has continued to criticise the decision, calling Tanko a usurper. In his latest statement via his Twitter account, Omokri says Tanko has 32 children, anf how he has managed to feed all of them, with his Judge’s salary leaves a lot to wonder about.

In his words:

Let me shock Nigerians. Justice Tanko, who Muhammadu Buhari, the so called anti corruption advocate, swore in, has 32 kids and a reputation I won’t even bother stating here. How has Tanko been feeding and caring for his 32 children on a judge’s salary? It is a MIRACLE! #TankoIsaUsurper