I don’t fancy putting pictures of my wife on social media – Actor Jigan Babaoja says

Kazeem Abimbola, a Nigerian actor, popularly known as Jigan Babaoja has revealed the reason he does not share his wife’s photos on social media.

The actor expressed that putting his wife on social media might affect his marriage.

The talented Nollywood actor made the revelation in an Interview with The Punch. He explained that posting his wife’s photos can cause trouble with people in his past relationships.

Babaoja further added that his wife is only meant for himself and his kids not for the entire world.

He said:

“I don’t fancy putting pictures of my wife on social media because it may put my marriage into trouble. For instance, if I had something to do with another lady, the fact that I posted my wife’s picture on Instagram may prompt the other lady to cause trouble between me and my wife. My wife is not meant for the world; she is meant for only me and my children.”

Talking to The Punch about an incident that happened between he, Kevin Ikeduba and Funsho Adeolu, the actor noted that they never really had a fight, he added that it was all a prank.

He said:

“As an actor, I am supposed to make anything look as believable as possible. I contacted Kevin and I told him to act like the fight was real; so that was why he replied me in an angry tone via his Instagram page. Interestingly, it went viral and people were calling to know what happened but it was just a prank. As a comedian, I have to do things differently. I had to take the video down because Nigerians took the video too seriously; that was why I came out quickly to clear the air that it wasn’t real. I wanted to make it trend for a week, but it couldn’t stand for that long. I wanted it to be a video challenge similar to the 10-year challenge that trended recently. I only wanted traffic on my page. I am a very calm and respectful man.”

The actor also talked about being comfortable with what God has given him. He noted that he is not in competition with anyone in the industry.

Babaoja said:

“Whatever life I have chosen to live has to be appreciated. I have told God that I don’t want too much money, I just want to be comfortable. I am not in competition with anybody. There is a lot of competition in the industry and the people involved do not need it.”