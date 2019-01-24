‘I Don’t Think Higuain Will Play Well In This League’ – Chelsea Fans Say As They Express Pessimism About Their New Striker’s Ability

Chelsea football club have captured the signature of Argentina striker, Gonzalo Higuain, from AC Milan. The deal which is reportedly said to be a six month loan with an option to extend it at the end of the current season is said to be worth €18m in the 2019/2020 season and the Blues would need to folk out €36m should they want to keep him on loan at the end of the current season.

Chelsea fans are however not optimistic that the former Real Madrid striker would be able to solve their goal scoring problem as they have been on social media reacting.

What they are saying:

I don't think Higuain will play well in this league pic.twitter.com/ywZ5rcNC09 — Kieron Barton (@KieronBarton17) January 23, 2019

If any Chelsea fans tells me that Higuain needs to adapt to the league. pic.twitter.com/TvXUVdzgYL — David (@DaROYALemperor) January 23, 2019

Hazard, when Higuain starts missing his own chances too. pic.twitter.com/qeJt4mFOML — S' (@its_hush_) January 23, 2019