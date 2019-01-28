‘I Hope Zenith Bank Have APP For Muslims And Traditionalists Also’ – Daddy Freeze Says As He Launches A Scathing Attack On Zenith Bank Following The Announcement Of Their Christian App

Zenith bank is the latest institution to incur controversial On Air Personalty(OAP), Daddy Freeze, wrath after they launched a mobile application that makes payment such as tithes,offering and other donations to churches easy.
Daddy Freeze who is known for coming hard on religion leaders took to his Instagram page after Zenith Bank made the pronouncement to call them out by asking the financial institution if they have now become a christian bank or what.
What Zenith bank said:
What he said:
Disappearing post: This post is so disturbing to me, I’m actually traumatized.🙄 – Questions: 1: is Zenith Bank now a Christian Bank? 2: Does Zenith Bank have an app for Muslims and traditionalists to pay their offering and tithes as well? 3: Is Zenith Bank Suggesting that church is now a ‘Bussiness’? – I have accounts with zenith bank as I have banked with them almost all my productive life, but personally, I’m totally disappointed in this. – #Repost @zenithbankplc ・・・ Payment made simple with https://www.zenithbank.com/mobileapp⠀ #MobileApp #MobileBanking #EazyBanking