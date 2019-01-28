Entertainment, Trending

‘I Hope Zenith Bank Have APP For Muslims And Traditionalists Also’ – Daddy Freeze Says As He Launches A Scathing Attack On Zenith Bank Following The Announcement Of Their Christian App

Zenith bank is the latest institution to incur controversial On Air Personalty(OAP), Daddy Freeze, wrath after they launched a mobile application that makes payment such as tithes,offering and other donations to churches easy.

Daddy Freeze who is known for coming hard on religion leaders took to his Instagram page after  Zenith Bank made the pronouncement to call them out by asking the financial institution if they have now become a christian bank or what.

What Zenith bank said:

What he said:

