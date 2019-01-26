I might sound cliche but I don’t wear pant anymore – Actress Nazo Ekezie reveals

Nigerian actress Nazo Ekezie has joined the list of women who made this decision. The actress revealed that she has decided not to wear underwear anymore and also keep them safe whenever she goes out.

The actress who made her decision known during an interview with The Sun, noted that she would not joke with her destiny.

She wrote:

“I might sound cliché but I don’t wear pants anymore. I’m not going to joke with my destiny, and if I’m taking my clothes off anywhere, my underwear is going straight into my bag.”

Ekezie also talked about her love life. She revealed that she is single and available, but she wants a man who loves her for who she is not for her fame.

The actress said:

“I’m single and available. I am looking for someone who fame doesn’t entice or affect. I want someone who would be patient enough to know me and not look at me from the movie angle. I would love someone who sees me as Nazo and not as an actress all the time.”

“Right now, I seriously want to be in a relationship. I want to be with someone I love, someone who loves me as me, but not as an actress or movie star. I want to be with a person that actually knows me, a person who loves me and willing to relate with me as Nazo and not as an actress. That one is so important. I’m not looking out to marry a (Aliko) Dangote but my man needs to be comfortable. He has to be able to provide for me.”