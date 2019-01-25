Uncategorized

“I swear, I have been a very bad girl” – BBNaija’s Khloe confesses

Reality TV star Khloe has finally confirmed she has always been a bad girl that most people portray her to be.

The fashionista made the bold statement on her social media page after posting a sexy photo of herself.

Khloe seemed to be at a party where she was obviously having the best time of her life.

She wrote:

I swear I’ve been a bad bad gyal . UNAPOLOGETIC

The former Big Brother Naija contestant seems to be having a very good time in 2019. Just some few days ago, she was spotted at a beach in Lagos where she posed for the camera clad in hot bikini

See her post below:

Tags

You may also like

Ohaneze Ndigbo formally endorses Atiku Abubakar for president

Monaco suspends first-team coach, Thierry Henry until further notice

Chioma Akpotha releases an epic throwback photo of herself posing with Funke Akindele

Governor Rochas Okorocha’s wife steps out in Secondary School uniform (Photos)

Man sues Ugandan University for banning miniskirts, lipstick, sleeveless tops, colored nails & trouser

Small waist actress, Princess Shyngle shares a picture of her butt online

MI shades US rapper J. Cole, accuses him of stealing his style for his new song “Middle Child’

Ahmadu Bello Stadium goes agog as hundreds of thousands of PDP faithful welcomed Atiku Abubakar to the state

Search for Cardiff City’s striker Emiliano Sala has been called off

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *