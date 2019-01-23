Politics, Trending

‘I Would Shoot Anybody That Says Atiku’ – Minister For Transportation , Rotimi Amaechi, Threatens During APC Campaign Rally In Kebbi Today (Video)

Minister for transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was among the All Progressive Congress (APC) party chieftains that graced the presidential campaign team that visited the state today in a bid to solicit for votes in the forthcoming election.

The former Rivers state governor was however heard threatening to shoot anybody that says Atiku at the campaign ground when he mounted the podium to chant their party slogan.

Video below:

