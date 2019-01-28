Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

If I had any skeleton in my cupboard, Federal government would have silenced me – Saraki

Senate President and Director-general of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organization, Bukola Saraki has said that the federal government would have silenced him, if he had a skeleton in his cupboard.

Saraki, said this on Sunday, while addressing residents of Offa, during PDP campaign rally in the local government.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on New Media, Olu Onemola, told community chiefs and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that he was able to confront the federal government the way he did, because he has no skeleton in his cupboard, if not they would have seriously dealt with him.

In his words:

“Our campaign has a definite plan for Kwara State and Nigeria. Since we joined the PDP the party has honoured Kwara State, they gave us DG of Campaign, National Leader of the party and have agreed that if the party wins, Senate President is our slot in Kwara.

“But what has the other party (APC) to offer? If I have skeleton in my cupboard this government would have silenced me and forced me to drop the campaign.

“But for God and the support of the people I would not be standing today. They didn’t want to honour our agreement. We all laboured and what they couldn’t get in three times they got it and we demanded that they give to Kwara what we deserve,” he said.

“We need to teach our seasonal politicians a lesson on the poll date. We want community development, let everybody come and contribute their quota to our communities; when Saraki ‘do’ his own and let them too do their own. I heard that some politicians have been buying JAMB forms in 2019. The question to ask is where were they in 2016, where were they in 2017?

“APC leaders in Kwara can’t access President Buhari for anything. They will first have to go and submit their request to Lagos (APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu) and it is only when Lagos is satisfied with the request that it will be forwarded to Buhari who may or not do it.

“Anybody who loves Kwara will not follow Buhari. The Federal Civil Service Commission that was supposed to rotate to Kwara, he has refused and given it to another state.”

 

