By Blessing NewsJanuary 26, 2019 If she doesn’t spend on you, you are a side guy- Nigerian twitter user claims How true is this? Advertise WIth Information Nigeria At Cheap Rates. Click Here! Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! You may also like Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s style will inspire you Latasha Ngwube flashes her cleavage in new photo Check out this throwback photo of Chioma Chukwuka and Funke Akindele Mr 2kay posted this interesting photo DJ Cuppy buys new Rolls Royce Linda Osifo buys new house in Lagos Chioma shares loved up photos of her and Davido in the UK Uti Nwakchukwu is looking dapper in new photo Temi Otedola, Femi Otedola’s daughter is showing us style in Lagos Previous articleLatasha Ngwube flashes her cleavage in new photo Next articleAdebayo Oke-Lawal’s style will inspire you Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.