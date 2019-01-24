I’m broke but rich in complexion – Actress Regina Chukwu

On Wednesday, January 23, the actress took to her Instagram handle to reveal how no one believes you are financially incapable when truly you are broke.

She disclosed that in her own case, her complexion makes her feels like she is rich.

Regina Chukwu’s post reads:

“When you are broke AF but no one believes nor take you serious cos you are rich in complexion. Ejo e eep mi (please help me).”

It could be recalled that the beautiful actress lost her husband many years ago and was left to take care of their two children, Richard and Chiamaka.

However, her journey into the movie industry has helped in so many ways.