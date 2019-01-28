Trending

I’m Not An Ambode Fan But This Can Make Me Cry. All They’Ve Done Since Last Year Is Taunt, Bully And Humiliate This Man.’ – Nigerians React As Governor Ambode Faces Impeachment Process

The move by the Lagos state house of assembly to impeach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has sparked reactions from Nigerians. The state’s legislator alleged that he has been spending the state’s money without appropriation from the house of Assembly.

Despite being denied  a second term ticket by the ruling All Progressive Party(APC), he has remained with them and even supported their preferred candidate, Babajide Sanwolu.

Their reactions:

 

