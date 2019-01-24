Politics, Trending

INEC rejects Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from presidential race

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has said that the withdrawal of the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Oby Ezekwesili from the presidential race is unacceptable.

In a statement by the electoral commission on Thursday,it said 17th November, 2018 was the last day for any candidate to withdraw or be replaced in the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The statement which was signed by Rotimi Oyekanmi, chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, reads thus: “

It is impossible for any presidential candidate to withdraw from the race now. According to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2019 General Elections, the last day for withdrawal by candidates or replacement of withdrawn candidates by political parties was 17th November, 2018 for Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

“The deadline for Ezekwesili or any candidate in that category to withdraw or be replaced has passed.”

Section 35 of the electoral act, which gives deadline from withdrawal from any election, states: “A candidate may withdraw his candidature by notice in writing signed by him and delivered by himself to the political party that nominated him for the election and the political party shall convey such withdrawal to the Commission not later than 45 clays to the election.”

You may also like

‘Kante Is The Only Player In World Football Who Can Score With A Triple Nutmeg. He’s Not Human’ – Fans React As N’golo Kante Scored A ‘Worldie’ To Send Chelsea Into Carabao Cup Final

‘Buhari Just Start Preparing Your Congratulatory Message For Atiku’ – Nigerians Say As Teeming Crowd Welcome Atiku In Kaduna (Pictures)

‘While Others Are Collecting #1000, #500 Our Dear Igbo Brothers Are Insisting On #5000 Or Nothing’ – Nigerians Say As They Claim Buhari’s Campaign At Enugu Witnessed A Low Turn Out

Will power improve if Atiku is elected president because he owns a generator importation business? – See Atiku’s response

See how Peter Obi was welcomed at computer village, Ikeja(Video)

‘Rehearsal For The Biggest Show Of My Life’ – Davido Says As He Shares Picture With His Fans (Picture)

Check Out Omoni Oboli’s Epic Response To An Instagram User Who Asked Her For 1k

Man sues Ugandan University for banning miniskirts, lipstick, sleeveless tops, colored nails & trouser

You only have yourself to blame, if you don’t succeed – Omoni Oboli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *