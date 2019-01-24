News, Uncategorized

INEC turns down Oby Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from 2019 presidential race

The withdrawal of Oby Ezekwesili, presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) for the 2019 presidential race has been rejected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to INEC, there is is an electoral act which stipulates that a candidate would only withdraw from the race no less that 45 days to the date of elections, Th Sun reports.

The candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) announced her decision on Thursday, January 24.

According to her, the decision was taken following calls from Nigerians and those abroad for her to do so. Ezekwesili said she would now focus on a coalition to help defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

