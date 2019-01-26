IPOB Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu departs Israel, arrives England

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has left Israel and has arrived England where he is also a citizen.

The pro-Biafran leader touched down this evening at Leeds Bradford Airport in England and is set to unite with his deputy, Uche Mefor in London for “further diplomatic movement aimed at Biafra referendum.”

The British authorities last year briefed the Nigerian government about the temporary travel documents they were about to issue to Namdi Kanu, who holds a Nigeria-U.K dual citizenship.

The British authorities said that they have the best intentions towards the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nnamdi Kanu surfaced in Israel in October last year after almost a year his residence was raided by the military in Umuahia, Abia State. He was first sighted spotted praying at the wailing wall in Jerusalem.

He also took pictures with other IPOB members who accompanied him for prayers.