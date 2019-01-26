Trending, Uncategorized

IPOB Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu departs Israel, arrives England

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has left Israel and has arrived England where he is also a citizen.

The pro-Biafran leader touched down this evening at Leeds Bradford Airport in England and is set to unite with his deputy, Uche Mefor in London for “further diplomatic movement aimed at Biafra referendum.”

The British authorities last year briefed the Nigerian government about the temporary travel documents they were about to issue to Namdi Kanu, who holds a Nigeria-U.K dual citizenship.

The British authorities said that they have the best intentions towards the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nnamdi Kanu surfaced in Israel in October last year after almost a year his residence was raided by the military in Umuahia, Abia State. He was first sighted spotted praying at the wailing wall in Jerusalem.

He also took pictures with other IPOB members who accompanied him for prayers.

Tags

You may also like

I’m not after Femi Otedola’s wealth – Mr Eazi tells Nigerians

Nigerians react to picture of young boy kissing Buhari’s image on campaign vehicle

Go girl!!! Kate Henshaw now a judge on American talent show

How does he feed them?, New acting CJN Tanko has 32 children – Omokri

Mr 2kay posted this interesting photo

Onnoghen: PDP suspends campaigns in protest

Ben Bruce launches attack on Ezekwesili: “Have some decency and save what is left of your tattered reputation”

#BuhariOut#: The Person Buhari Unconstitutionally Used To Replace Onnoghen Is A Sharia Judge With A Ph.D In Sharia law – Nigerians Say As The Call Out Buhari On Social Media

Actress Iyabo Ojo Stuns In New Picture As She Flaunt Her Curves(picture)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *