“It’s a pity” – Chelsea’s assistant manager Gianfranco Zola reacts to Victor Moses’ move to Turkish giants, Fenerbahce

Chelsea’s assistant manager, Gianfranco Zola has reacted to winger, Victor Moses’ move to Turkish giants, Fenerbahce.

Moses on Friday completed his move to Fenerbahce.

The ex-Nigerian international signed an 18-month loan deal with the Super Lig side.

The 28-year-old will remain at the Turkish side until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Moses has made just six appearances for Chelsea this season, and has played just 26 minutes in the Premier League but Zola described Moses’ lack of opportunities at Stamford Bridge as a “pity”.

“It’s a pity because Moses is a wonderful professional and it’s a pity he couldn’t find the opportunities to show his value at Chelsea,” Zola said on Friday.

Moses will hope to lead Fenerbahce, who are currently on the 15th position in the Turkey top-flight league table, from relegating this season.

