Juliet Ibrahim discloses her current relationship status

Actress, Juliet Ibrahim has taken to IG to disclose her current relationship status.

The actress asked her fans to ask her questions yesterday night before heading to bed and they didnt waste time to inquire on her relationship status.

She wrote:

Ask me any sensible question before I got bed….I will respond

Then a fan asked if she was dating at the moment:

Are you dating

Which the actress replied saying No

And then another fan wanted to know if she has any man in her life at the moment and then she replied saying she is single.