Uncategorized

Juliet Ibrahim discloses her current relationship status

Actress, Juliet Ibrahim has taken to IG to disclose her current relationship status.

The actress asked her fans to ask her questions yesterday night before heading to bed and they didnt waste time to inquire on her relationship status.

She wrote:

Ask me any sensible question before I got bed….I will respond

Then a fan asked if she was dating at the moment:

Are you dating

Which the actress replied saying No

And then another fan wanted to know if she has any man in her life at the moment and then she replied saying she is single.

Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Lady set to marry man who sent her a DM she responded to

‘Don’t relent, continue farming’ – President Buhari urges Nigerians

Spanish giant, Barcelona signs Holland midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for £65m

Three fake INEC staff arrested & remanded in Lagos prison

Peter Obi shuts down Ladipo, Computer Village, Festac, others at short notice (Photos, Video)

Chelsea finally land 31-year-old Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain

Maradona changed my life – Singer Niniola says in new interview

Devoted Christian Nurse arrested after woman in coma for 14 years gives birth in hospital

BB Naija 2018 Finalist, Cee-C, Shares Sexy Picture With MMMG Boss, Ubi Franklin, And We Feel You Should See It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *