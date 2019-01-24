Just In: Oby Ezekwesili’s party levies serious allegations against her

After Oby Ezekwesili, the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) withdrew from the 2019 presidential election, her party has announced that it had withdrawn its support for her.

ACPN has now declared its support for President Muhammadu Buhari, according to a statement by the party on Thursday, signed by Gani Galadima, its national chairman and running mate to Ezekwesili.

“The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) is withdrawing support for her presidential aspiration and endorsing the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari to take Nigeria to the next level.”

The ACPN has accused Ezekwesili, of taking the decision to step down, without consulting the party.

“This she does not seeing fit to inform the party whose mandate she is holding,” the party stated.

In a statement by the party, during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, Ezekwesili was accused of using the party’s platform to negotiate to be the country’s finance minister.

“I have been put into confidence by one of her aide named lyinoluwa Aboyeji that she only wanted to use the platform of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) to negotiate to be Nigeria’s finance minister.”

Ezekwesili was further accused of opening several accounts in the party’s name, without the party knowing about them. The party also asked the former Minister of Education to return all donations received.

According to the secretary of the party, Paul Isamade, Ezekwesili admitted to the party, that she received $5000 about a month ago, and N35 million from locally.