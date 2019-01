Super Eagles and Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr player, Ahmed Musa has just lost his mother. The Nigerian player shared the sad news via his Twitter handle just a few minutes ago.

The former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow player noted that it is a sad day in his life, as he shared a photo of himself and his mother, during a chieftaincy title ceremony.

https://twitter.com/Ahmedmusa718/status/1088451892508733440?s=19