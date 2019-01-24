Sports, Trending

‘Kante Is The Only Player In World Football Who Can Score With A Triple Nutmeg. He’s Not Human’ – Fans React As N’golo Kante Scored A ‘Worldie’ To Send Chelsea Into Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea football club are through to the Carabao cup final after defeating Tottenham on penalties at Stamford bride today to book their 15th final in 16 years after upturning a lone goal deficit.

The match ended 2-1 in favor of the blues and the aggregate scores became 2-2 to set the match into a penalty.

The talking point of the match was however when French International, N’golo Kante, scored a wonderful goal to open the scoring in the first half.

Video below:

Their reactions:

