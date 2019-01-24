‘Kante Is The Only Player In World Football Who Can Score With A Triple Nutmeg. He’s Not Human’ – Fans React As N’golo Kante Scored A ‘Worldie’ To Send Chelsea Into Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea football club are through to the Carabao cup final after defeating Tottenham on penalties at Stamford bride today to book their 15th final in 16 years after upturning a lone goal deficit.

The match ended 2-1 in favor of the blues and the aggregate scores became 2-2 to set the match into a penalty.

The talking point of the match was however when French International, N’golo Kante, scored a wonderful goal to open the scoring in the first half.

Video below:

Kante with a triple nutmeg. What a goal. What a volley.

😍😍😍#CHETOT pic.twitter.com/T1JUOKKvSX — Yz Dungus (@lildungus) January 24, 2019

Their reactions:

I’ll say it again about Kanté… He’s Chelsea’s best scoring midfielder right now. Miles ahead of Kova & Jorginho in that category and is hitting it WAY cleaner than Barkley these days. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) January 24, 2019

Ngolo Kante just nutmegged three Spurs players with that strike, unreal technique from the little magician. N'GOALO KANTE — Mod (@CFCMod_) January 24, 2019