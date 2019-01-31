Politics, Trending

Keyamo: Why It’s an absolute insult for Atiku to accuse Buhari of planning to rig(Video)

Spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organization, Festus Keyamo has said that it is an absolute insult for Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to accused the president of planning to rig the coming election.

The campaign spokesperson said this on Thursday evening, while reacting to the huge crowd at the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano state, where the All Progressives Congress, APC campaign rally held on Thursday.

Sharing a video of the mammoth crowd via Twitter, Keyamo said that Atiku’s accusation that Buhari plans to rig, could be easily likened to a little boy, accusing heavy weight champion, Anthony Joshua of taking performance enhancement drugs before fighting him.

In his words:

When you see this, you will realize that it is an absolute INSULT for Atiku to accuse PMB of trying to rig. It’s like a 5-year old child accusing World Heavy Weight Champion, Anthony Joshua of taking performance-enhancing drugs in preparation of an exhibition fight between them.

 

