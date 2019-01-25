Lady set to marry love of her life after friend-zoning him for 4 years (photos)

Sometimes it takes more than mere sweet words to woo a potential partner and this young man knows a lot about this as he was kept in the friend zone for 4 years before given a chance to prove himself and the authenticity of his love.

Kendra and Bobby who are set to walk down the aisle on February 2 and 9, recently shared their beautiful pre-wedding photos. Opening up about their love story on Instagram, Kendra revealed that she kept Bobby in the friend zone for 4 years and only accepted to date him in 2018.

She wrote:

“He started asking me out since 2014, I kept him in the friend zone I agreed to date him January 15th 2018 Now we’re getting married 2nd & 9th of February 2019 indeed God is great”

Photos Below: