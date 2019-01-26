News

Linda Osifo buys new house in Lagos

Actress, Linda Osifo, acquires multi-million naira home in Lagos (photos)

 

 

Linda Osifo, Nigerian actress has acquired a new house in Lagos. She captioned the photo as follows;

‘Na small small…
•I squatted at first in someone’s house (A great helper till now) -2013
•Rented a shared apartment with a complete stranger -2014
•Rented my own 3 room apartment in lekki- 2015
•Glory to God….like play sha na we them dey call Landlord for this Lagos! -2018

If I never took that bold step & got on that plane….there wouldn’t be ‘LAO’ today. Don’t let them tell you it’s not possible because of your gender, age, skin color, background, education or whatever! Let them know your dreams are POSSIBLE because you have a LIVING GOD. Never give the glory to man, but to God only! #TBTgratitude #Testimony

