Trending, Uncategorized

Man begs for advice after his pastor refused to dedicate his restaurant because he sells alcohol

A new restaurant owner, who says he’s desperate to make heaven, has taken to Facebook to ask for advice after his pastor refused to dedicate his restaurant because he sells alcohol and it’s a sin according to his pastor.

According to the post he shared on Facebook, the pastor changed his mind about blessing the restaurant with prayer when he sighted a man drinking Smirnoff Ice at the spot.

The Nigerian man identified as Ikenna Elendu stated that the pastor left the spot immediately and accused him of encouraging sin.

He wrote:

Umunnem,I need your advice,

I opened a big restaurant and in our church,if a member establish something new,he/she is free to invite our pastor to pray and hand the business over to God.

So I decided to invite my pastor and he honoured my invitation.

He entered the restaurant and spotted one of my customer drinking ordinary Smirnoff ice and he asked me if I sell alcoholic drinks too,”” I responded yes”

My pastor told me he cannot pray for me that am encouraging sin, I was speechless,who am i to correct my pastor?

I thought he was joking that he won’t pray for me but he mearnt it and walked away.

Umunnem,since he came to my restaurant, my conscious has never been at peace.

How can I own a big restaurant with no beer and drinks inside?even ordinary Smirnoff.

Does it mean big restaurant owners won’t make heaven?

So a devoted Christian should not manage a big restaurant where alcoholic drinks are being served? Umunnem achorom igakwa eluigwe ooo.

Am I really encouraging sin?

Tags

You may also like

Nigerian lady gets herself trending online after making a ‘desperate plea’

Harrysong recounts his childhood experience, reveals the amazing things his grandmother did for him

Chioma shares new loved up photos with her boo Davido, opens up about how they met

Oby Ezekwesili explains the real reason she withdrew from the 2019 presidential race & dumped her party, ACPN

Omoni Oboli loses patience with an Instagram user who begged her for N1,000 to feed

Bobrisky drags actor Odunlade Adekola who threw a shade at him for ‘wanting to be like a woman’

Paul Okoye left in shock as follower begs for $2 million

North West Would Go Against The Permutation Of Many And Vote For Atiku – Former Speaker, Tambuwal

“I swear, I have been a very bad girl” – BBNaija’s Khloe confesses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *