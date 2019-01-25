Man begs for advice after his pastor refused to dedicate his restaurant because he sells alcohol

A new restaurant owner, who says he’s desperate to make heaven, has taken to Facebook to ask for advice after his pastor refused to dedicate his restaurant because he sells alcohol and it’s a sin according to his pastor.

According to the post he shared on Facebook, the pastor changed his mind about blessing the restaurant with prayer when he sighted a man drinking Smirnoff Ice at the spot.

The Nigerian man identified as Ikenna Elendu stated that the pastor left the spot immediately and accused him of encouraging sin.

He wrote:

Umunnem,I need your advice,

I opened a big restaurant and in our church,if a member establish something new,he/she is free to invite our pastor to pray and hand the business over to God.

So I decided to invite my pastor and he honoured my invitation.

He entered the restaurant and spotted one of my customer drinking ordinary Smirnoff ice and he asked me if I sell alcoholic drinks too,”” I responded yes”

My pastor told me he cannot pray for me that am encouraging sin, I was speechless,who am i to correct my pastor?

I thought he was joking that he won’t pray for me but he mearnt it and walked away.

Umunnem,since he came to my restaurant, my conscious has never been at peace.

How can I own a big restaurant with no beer and drinks inside?even ordinary Smirnoff.

Does it mean big restaurant owners won’t make heaven?

So a devoted Christian should not manage a big restaurant where alcoholic drinks are being served? Umunnem achorom igakwa eluigwe ooo.

Am I really encouraging sin?