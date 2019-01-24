Trending, Uncategorized

Man sues Ugandan University for banning miniskirts, lipstick, sleeveless tops, colored nails & trouser

A man has sued Bugema University, Luweero District, Kampala, for banning all female students from wearing dresses above the knee, jewelry, lipstick, sleeveless and open tops, coloured nails, trouser, within the school premises.

In the suit before the High Court, the petitioner, Mr Ronald Bwire, claims that on December 12, 2018, the University issued a notice banning female students from wearing miniskirts, ear rings, necklaces, bangles, sleeveless and open tops, coloured nails, lipsticks, trousers and dresses that stop above the knee.

Bugema University announced the ban in a notice dated December 12, 2018.

“No student should come back with the above mentioned next semester. Culprits will face university disciplinary committee for serious action,” the notice warns.

Mr Bwire says the ban is a violation of female students’ right to equality, dignity, freedom of expression, conscience and culture.

“The impugned notice is threat not only to constitutionalism and rule of law but also to Uganda’s efforts to respect, promote and uphold rights and status of women,” the suit reads in part.

Mr Bwire contends that besides causing distress, physiological torture and inconvenience, the University’s directive has lowered the dignity and status of women generally.

Through his lawyers Mayende & Associated Advocates, Mr Bwire wants court to order the lifting of the ban and compensation with costs of the suit

