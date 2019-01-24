Man & woman pictured fighting outside a Shoprite Mall 

It what could be considered as an embarrassing scene, a man and a women were spotted fighting outside a Shoprite Mall at an undisclosed location.

According to trending online reports, the yet-to-be identified man allegedly slapped the lady who purportedly insulted him following an issue between them.

The lady then, attacked the man right there in front of the supermarket as two of them fought brutally to the shock of onlookers.

They were later separated by passersby as the raging lady was restrained.

A Facebook user identified as James Noel, shared the footage but didn’t give the location where it happened.

Internet users have berated the pair for the shameful act.