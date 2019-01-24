Maradona changed my life – Singer Niniola says in new interview

Female singer Niniola is one of the few stars whose rise to stardom was very much anticipated. Her fame and popularity was influenced by her stunning voice and beautiful look.

The musician recently took to revealing what other factors changed her life for the better.

Niniola made this revelation in a recent interview done during Off-the-Top reality show. While many credit her hard work to be the reason for her musical growth, the female musician pointed out that her success was attributed to God’s intervention.

The singer whose sister Teniola recently made big strides in the music industry ruminated on the time she spent in popular musical show Project Fame.

Then, she also revealed how she came to be famous after finishing as third runner-up in the show.

According to her, she did not know anybody in the Nigerian music industry. All she did was look up names of successful producer and pick one of them to produce her first song titled Ibadi.

Niniola who is known for her unique Afro-house genre also revealed the hit song that made her famous.

Read her words below:

“Preparation meets opportunity. To be honest. It just happened. It’s the grace of God but as they say, when hard work and preparation meets opportunity, it just happens. After Project Fame, I just wanted to prove myself. I knew I could sing but I just wanted more. I loved to dance and wanted to incorporate these two things.

“I didn’t know anybody in the industry. So, I went online in search for the best producer in Nigeria. This was in 2013. Sarz’s name kept coming up. I reached out to him and he requested that I give him a hit song. I dropped “Ibadi” and that’s how it happened.

“One song changed my life. I just did the song (Maradona) and knew that, like every other ones, it was good. But when we dropped it, it went boom. People and artistes from South Africa started reaching out to me.”