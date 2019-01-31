Sports, Trending

‘Maurizio Sarri Is Pretty Much An Italian Version Of Louis Van Gaal But With A Smoking Addiction’ – Fans Call Out The Tactician After Chelsea’s Heavy Defeat To Bournemouth

Chelsea were roundly beaten 4-0 by Bournemouth at the vitality stadium today in the domestic league corresponding to match day 24 in the current season, despite signing a new striker, Gonzalo Higuain.

The Blues have now failed to move into top four as a result of the defeat today. This has got their fans reacting on social media as they feel their Coach, Maurizio Sarri, is to be blamed for the defeat.

What they are saying:

https://twitter.com/Vintage_Utd/status/1090726751179890699

 

