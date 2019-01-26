By Blessing Music, News, Nigerian MusicJanuary 26, 2019 Mayorkun releases new music video – Sope Mayorkun has released the visuals to Sope off his new album. Watch the music video here – Sope You may also like Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s style will inspire you If she doesn’t spend on you, you are a side guy- Nigerian twitter user claims Latasha Ngwube flashes her cleavage in new photo Check out this throwback photo of Chioma Chukwuka and Funke Akindele Mr 2kay posted this interesting photo DJ Cuppy buys new Rolls Royce Linda Osifo buys new house in Lagos Chioma shares loved up photos of her and Davido in the UK Uti Nwakchukwu is looking dapper in new photo Previous articleVJ Adams kicks off new show – Unscripted Next articleModenine is back with a new album – Monument Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.