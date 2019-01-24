Uncategorized

MI shades US rapper J. Cole, accuses him of stealing his style for his new song “Middle Child’

Rapper, MI has accused American rapper J.Cole of stealing his style for his new song “Middle Child” which dropped few days ago.

While replying a Twitter user who brought it to his attention, comparing it to his ‘Head of the family’ in his ‘Illegal Music 2’ mixtape, the Nigerian rapper wrote: ‘SMH.. n***as been biting my style for years.’

Jermaine Lamarr Cole, known professionally as J. Cole, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. Born on a military base in Germany but raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Cole initially gained recognition as a rapper following the release of his debut mixtape, The Come Up, in early 2007

Tags

You may also like

Man sues Ugandan University for banning miniskirts, lipstick, sleeveless tops, colored nails & trouser

Small waist actress, Princess Shyngle shares a picture of her butt online

Ahmadu Bello Stadium goes agog as hundreds of thousands of PDP faithful welcomed Atiku Abubakar to the state

Search for Cardiff City’s striker Emiliano Sala has been called off

Alexx Ekubo reacts to Oby Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from presidential race

2Baba complains about ‘bad songs’ flooding the Nigerian airwaves

Bukky Wright converts to Christianity

Omotola Jalade reveals she is not excited African movies were not nominated for 2019 Oscars

Most Hausa women have nothing to offer in relationships – Twitter user says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *