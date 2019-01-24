MI shades US rapper J. Cole, accuses him of stealing his style for his new song “Middle Child’

Rapper, MI has accused American rapper J.Cole of stealing his style for his new song “Middle Child” which dropped few days ago.

While replying a Twitter user who brought it to his attention, comparing it to his ‘Head of the family’ in his ‘Illegal Music 2’ mixtape, the Nigerian rapper wrote: ‘SMH.. n***as been biting my style for years.’

Jermaine Lamarr Cole, known professionally as J. Cole, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. Born on a military base in Germany but raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Cole initially gained recognition as a rapper following the release of his debut mixtape, The Come Up, in early 2007