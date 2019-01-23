A former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has faulted the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to peg the minimum wage at N27,000 for states and private sector while N30,000 for federal agencies.

Omokri in his criticism of the decision, which was reached at the Tuesday’s National Council of state, which held at the State House in Abuja, said Nigerian workers deserve better.

According to Omokri, N30,000 per month was allocated to feeding of police dogs while N75,000 for police horses in the 2019 budget. Therefore, it shouldn’t be such a burden to give workers in Nigeria just N30,000.

He wrote via Twitter thus:

The 2019 budget allocates over ₦30k a month on the monthly feeding of police dogs and ₦75k for police horses guarding @AsoRock? So why can’t President @MBuhari give Nigeria’s workers ₦30,000 a month? Do dogs and horses deserve to earn more than Nigeria’s workers?