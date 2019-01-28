Mixed Reactions Trail Election Tribunal Verdict On Ekiti Election

The Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja has struck out the case of Olusola Eleka of the People Democratic Party(PDP) and uphold Dr Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressve Congress (APC) as a duly elected governor of Ekiti State today.

The judgement of the tribunal which could still be challenged by Eleka at the Appeal court has got Nigerians talking on social media.

Their reactions:

Tribunal upholds Dr. Kayode Fayemi as duly elected Governor of Ekiti State. Your pains just started @OfficialPDPNig …. @kfayemi congratulations — Olayinka @Abdul…👑👑 (@fataimumin) January 28, 2019

I pity Osun and Ekiti State people. Your election was won with remote control. Pele!! pic.twitter.com/BFxZ9P3dXP — ije1 (@ije12002) January 28, 2019