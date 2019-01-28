Trending

Mixed Reactions Trail Election Tribunal Verdict On Ekiti Election

The Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja has struck out the case of Olusola Eleka of the People Democratic Party(PDP) and uphold Dr Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressve Congress (APC) as a duly elected governor of Ekiti State today.

The judgement of the tribunal which could still be challenged by Eleka at the Appeal court has got Nigerians talking on social media.

Their reactions:

You may also like

O2 Concert: Actress, Eniola Badmus, Stuns With Peruzzi At Concert Venue(Pictures)

‘My Mama Dey My Back … Make Una Continue’ – Davido Says As He Flaunt Pictures Of His Sold Out Show(Pictures)

BBNAIJA SEASON 4: AUDITIONS START FEBRUARY 1

BB Naija Finalist, Cee-C, Shows Of Banging Body In A Tight Outfit (Pictures)

Onnoghen: Here’s what the UK, US and EU should really know – FG

O2 Arena Concert: Don Jazzy Weighs In On Davido’s Sold Out Concert

‘Musically Rude’ Rude Boy Says As He Lounge With Tubaba(Picture)

Father Mbaka currently in a meeting with Buhari

‘I Hope Zenith Bank Have APP For Muslims And Traditionalists Also’ – Daddy Freeze Says As He Launches A Scathing Attack On Zenith Bank Following The Announcement Of Their Christian App

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *