Uncategorized

Monaco suspends first-team coach, Thierry Henry until further notice

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry suspended from his role as coach of Monaco with his team second bottom of Ligue 1, the Ligue 1 club announced on Thursday.

The French Ligue 1 club said in a short statement on Thursday that

“AS Monaco announces that it has decided to suspend Thierry Henry from his duties as coach of the first team from this day and waiting for a final decision. Franck Passi will train the professional group this Friday”.

Monaco, who appointed Thiery Henry in October, have picked up only two points in their last five Ligue 1 games and sit second from bottom in the table.

They were also knocked out of the French Cup in the last 32 by Ligue 2 side Metz on Tuesday.

This followed a 5-1 demolition at home by Racing Strasbourg in their last league outing with the club showing no signs of improvement since signing midfielder Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea earlier this month.

Henry, who started out playing for Monaco and went on to enjoy a stellar club career with Arsenal and Barcelona, worked as assistant coach for Belgium for two years until 2018 but had never been in charge of a team in his own right. Henry, 41, played for Monaco for five seasons, winning a league title with them in 1997.

Tags

You may also like

“I swear, I have been a very bad girl” – BBNaija’s Khloe confesses

Ohaneze Ndigbo formally endorses Atiku Abubakar for president

Chioma Akpotha releases an epic throwback photo of herself posing with Funke Akindele

Governor Rochas Okorocha’s wife steps out in Secondary School uniform (Photos)

Man sues Ugandan University for banning miniskirts, lipstick, sleeveless tops, colored nails & trouser

Small waist actress, Princess Shyngle shares a picture of her butt online

MI shades US rapper J. Cole, accuses him of stealing his style for his new song “Middle Child’

Ahmadu Bello Stadium goes agog as hundreds of thousands of PDP faithful welcomed Atiku Abubakar to the state

Search for Cardiff City’s striker Emiliano Sala has been called off

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *