Monaco suspends first-team coach, Thierry Henry until further notice

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry suspended from his role as coach of Monaco with his team second bottom of Ligue 1, the Ligue 1 club announced on Thursday.

The French Ligue 1 club said in a short statement on Thursday that

“AS Monaco announces that it has decided to suspend Thierry Henry from his duties as coach of the first team from this day and waiting for a final decision. Franck Passi will train the professional group this Friday”.

Monaco, who appointed Thiery Henry in October, have picked up only two points in their last five Ligue 1 games and sit second from bottom in the table.

They were also knocked out of the French Cup in the last 32 by Ligue 2 side Metz on Tuesday.

This followed a 5-1 demolition at home by Racing Strasbourg in their last league outing with the club showing no signs of improvement since signing midfielder Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea earlier this month.

Henry, who started out playing for Monaco and went on to enjoy a stellar club career with Arsenal and Barcelona, worked as assistant coach for Belgium for two years until 2018 but had never been in charge of a team in his own right. Henry, 41, played for Monaco for five seasons, winning a league title with them in 1997.