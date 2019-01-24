Trending, Uncategorized

Most Hausa women have nothing to offer in relationships – Twitter user says

A man identified as @cuzzy00 on twitter has although acknowledged the fact that Hausa ladies are pretty, but was swift to also mention that they are quite terrible when it comes to expressing their sexual prowess.

The man who was particular about the arrogance he believes most Hausa ladies display on twitter, went further to mention that they lack good communication skills.

He tweeted:

Take away their pretty face, most Hausa women have nothing to offer in relationships, their love and communication skills is very poor, not to talk of how terrible they’re in bed. Give a Hausa man a taste of Yoruba or Nupe sex game and he’d never go back to Hausa women.

I wonder why this arewa girls have this superiority complex on this app when it comes to following guy’s. Follow a girl frm southern Twitter & she won’t hesitate to follow back. But our girls here in the north have that pride. Y’ll shld lower ya gaze, ko markadan zai matso kanku

See tweet below:

