‘Mr. “Integrity”, The Anti Corruption Messiah, Just Raised The Hand Of Ganduje of Kano, A Man Caught On Camera Collecting Bribes.’ – Nigerians React As Buhari Endorsed Ganjure’s Candidacy

President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign train was at Kano state today to solicit for votes from the residents of the state as a part of the ongoing election campaign rally -Ahead of the forthcoming election.

Buhari who is gunning for a second term in office was welcomed by the Governor of the state, Umar Ganduje. who also double as the All Progressive Congress (APC) Party leader in the state. Ganduje is equally seeking re-election as a Governor of the state.

As a part of the campaign process, Buhari raised Ganduje’s hand up and ask the residents of the state to vote massively for him. The president’s gesture at the rally has sparked reactions from Nigerian as they feel Buhari should not have had anything to do with a man who was reportedly caught on camera collecting bribe.

Their Reactions:

