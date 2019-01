MTV Shuga : Down Shuga is a sister series to MTV Shuga (the Nigerian series starring Timini Egbuson and Jemima Osunde).

This show is about the life of youths. If you have not watched it, it is not too late to start watching!

The show touches on subjects such as rape, teenage pregnancy and homophobia.

Watch the teaser here –MTV Shuga: Down South Teaser