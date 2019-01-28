‘My Mama Dey My Back … Make Una Continue’ – Davido Says As He Flaunt Pictures Of His Sold Out Show(Pictures)

Following his sold out show at the O2 arena, London, yesterday, Nigerians international superstar, David Adeleke, officially known and addressed as Davido has reacted. The ‘Aye’ crooner, took to his twitter handle to show off the amazing crowd that troupe out to catch a glimpse of him at the show yesterday.

Pictures:

What he said:

My Mama Dey my back … make una continue !!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oMxAryK9ao — Davido (@iam_Davido) January 28, 2019

