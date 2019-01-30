News

Nigerian actor, Akah Nnani is engaged!

Nigerian actor, Akah Nnani is engaged. You might know him from films such as Isoken. He is engaged to Claire Idera, an illustrator.

Akah said on social media,

My people, I’ve engaged someone oh!! Lol.
This actually happened a little while before now and I want to share with you all.

@akahandclaire is official guys. WE ARE GETTING MARRIED soon!! 😅 Thank you so much for your love and beat wishes guys, we are completely overwhelmed!! The full proposal video will be on our YouTube channel soon!! We have a wedding coming up soon.

Claire had this to say on social media,

I cried my eyes out on this day at Omenka Gallery as I said YES to the man God sent my way. This happened a while back, we’ve allowed the feels to marinate in our hearts and now we want to share with the world ❤️ My Bestfriend and I get to spend the rest of our lives together, what more can I wish for. 💃🏽5 years of loving up and now FOREVER!!! I’m so excited . I love you till my .last breath @akahnnani ❤️ @akahandclaire is finally official. Now it’s to plan a wedding.

You may also like

MTV Shuga : Down South is back with a new season!

Nigerian actress,Rahama Sadau is a graduate!

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s daughter graduates from the university

See Funke Akindele-Bello’s first official photos of 2019

See what DJ Cuppy said after a man told her to come and impregnate him!

Final year student commits suicide because of low GPA

Chioma shares loved up photo of Davido after his sold out concert

People in Ibadan believed Buhari was dead?

I wasn’t excited about 2019 – Waje

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *