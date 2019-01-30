Nigerian actor, Akah Nnani is engaged. You might know him from films such as Isoken. He is engaged to Claire Idera, an illustrator.

Akah said on social media,

My people, I’ve engaged someone oh!! Lol.

This actually happened a little while before now and I want to share with you all.

@akahandclaire is official guys. WE ARE GETTING MARRIED soon!! 😅 Thank you so much for your love and beat wishes guys, we are completely overwhelmed!! The full proposal video will be on our YouTube channel soon!! We have a wedding coming up soon.

Claire had this to say on social media,

I cried my eyes out on this day at Omenka Gallery as I said YES to the man God sent my way. This happened a while back, we’ve allowed the feels to marinate in our hearts and now we want to share with the world ❤️ My Bestfriend and I get to spend the rest of our lives together, what more can I wish for. 💃🏽5 years of loving up and now FOREVER!!! I’m so excited . I love you till my .last breath @akahnnani ❤️ @akahandclaire is finally official. Now it’s to plan a wedding.