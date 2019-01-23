Uncategorized

Nigerian actor Aremu Afolayan hints at being depressed

Actor Aremu Afolayan, has hinted at being depressed and suicidal in a recent post on his Instagram, leaving many of his fans worried.

Aremu Afolyan said he thought his life was about to end but the viral video of a child speaking in tongues as she laid hands on her mother’s head has made his day after a concerned friend shared it with him.

Posting the video he wrote;

YOU ARE NOTHING BUT ADORABLE CHILD ????? Just when I thought my life is about to end,cos of too much heavy heart then a frnd share this with me and this baby just made my day and my month. Thank you little baby and may all your thought and wishes for mummy and your future come to past in all positive way Amin. ?????????????????????

See his post below:

