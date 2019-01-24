Nigerian footballer Ahmed Musa loses mom

Nigerian professional footballer Ahmed Musa’s mother, Sarah Moses is dead. The Super Eagles star made this known in a post on his Twitter page moments back.

According to Ahmed Musa, his mother died today, Thursday 24th, January 2019.

Sharing the sad news with his followers on Twitter, Musa wrote that he was feeling very sad. He wrote;

What a sad day of my life,just lose my mum 😭😭😭😭😭

See his tweet below:

What a sad day of my life,just lose my mum 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5kPIieyyn0 — AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) January 24, 2019

Sarah Moses single-handedly nurtured Ahmed and her other four daughters when her husband passed on 21 years ago.

In the year 2017, she graced the unveiling of the N500 million sports fitness centre in the ancient city of Kano built by her son, where she described Musa as a philanthropist who has touched so many lives with his wealth.

She said back then;

“he has been the bread winner of the family and even our extended family members. He is taking good care of all of us.”

According to her, contrary to insinuations that Ahmed Musa hailed from Jos, Plateau state, the mum said, “he is actually from Maiduguri in Borno state. I am the second wife to the late father who died when Musa was seven years old.

“I am a Christian from Edo state and the father Musa was a Muslim—this is why I am bearing Moses. The father was a kind and caring man; a very generous man who took care of all his wives before he died. I am happy today to see my last born being celebrated by the small and mighty. So, I thank God for him and I am fulfilled.”