Nigerian lady gets herself trending online after making a ‘desperate plea’

A Nigerian Slay Queen has got herself trending on social media for obvious reason after making a ‘desperate plea’ online.

The slay queen identified as Treasure Agorgoh, who claims to be a graduate of University of Lagos (UNILAG), took to Facebook page to share some sexy and seductive pictures of herself with an unusual caption.

She wrote; “Dear Money. Please come & Seduce me, if i refuse please rape me mercilessly its my body, I promise I won’t shout or go to d police.”

The pictures have sparked reactions from internet users mostly males who are drooling over her curves.

See reactions from netizens below: