Trending, Uncategorized

Nigerian lady gets herself trending online after making a ‘desperate plea’

A Nigerian Slay Queen has got herself trending on social media for obvious reason after making a ‘desperate plea’ online.

The slay queen identified as Treasure Agorgoh, who claims to be a graduate of University of Lagos (UNILAG), took to Facebook page to share some sexy and seductive pictures of herself with an unusual caption.

She wrote; “Dear Money. Please come & Seduce me, if i refuse please rape me mercilessly its my body, I promise I won’t shout or go to d police.”

The pictures have sparked reactions from internet users mostly males who are drooling over her curves.

See reactions from netizens below:

Tags

You may also like

Harrysong recounts his childhood experience, reveals the amazing things his grandmother did for him

Chioma shares new loved up photos with her boo Davido, opens up about how they met

Oby Ezekwesili explains the real reason she withdrew from the 2019 presidential race & dumped her party, ACPN

Omoni Oboli loses patience with an Instagram user who begged her for N1,000 to feed

Bobrisky drags actor Odunlade Adekola who threw a shade at him for ‘wanting to be like a woman’

Paul Okoye left in shock as follower begs for $2 million

Man begs for advice after his pastor refused to dedicate his restaurant because he sells alcohol

North West Would Go Against The Permutation Of Many And Vote For Atiku – Former Speaker, Tambuwal

“I swear, I have been a very bad girl” – BBNaija’s Khloe confesses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *