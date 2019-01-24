Nigerian Lady set to marry man who sent her a DM she responded to

An Instagram User @fashion_d.i.v.a.s has shared on her page, her amazing love story.

According to her, she is set to marry a man who she met after responding to the random Direct Message he sent to her many years ago. She disclosed that their traditional rites have been fulfilled and that they will be having their big day soon.

“Just like a joke you sent me a dm.. weeks later you came to my CDS day at Iseyin and proposed,months later you where in my home town for traditional rites and a year later we are making it super official… every step has been from one joy to another..”

“We had our ups and down and will still do till tomorrow, I can’t promise you that it’s gonna be rosy for the rest of our lives but in all things I will trust you, support you and be there for you…thanks for an amazing 2018 and thanks in advance for the years to come. #becomingthejones”

Photos Below;