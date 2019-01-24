Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24thJanuary

Vanguard

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili, has withdrawn from the February 16 presidential election.

Thisday

The former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has accused the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, of frustrating moves by the Senate to discuss the 2019 Appropriation Bill submitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari last December.

The Sun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has begun training of about 1,000 Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) in preparation for the forthcoming general election

Daily Times

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged not to compromise in providing good leadership that would guarantee better life for all Nigerians.

Daily Trust

Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar has appealed to eligible voters in Bauchi State to vote out politicians who failed to make positive impact on their lives despite having the opportunity.

The Nation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is spending about $1,080,000 (about N388million) on its ongoing lobbying in the United States, The Nation has learnt.

Tribune

Black Cap movement, a group founded base on the political ideologies of the former pioneer Chairman of EFCC, a czar of fighting corruption, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has revolt against him by being loyal to the Executive Governor of Adamawa state, Sen Muhammadu Umar Jibrilla Bindow.