Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th January

Vanguard

Ezekwesili bombs ACPN, states factor that triggered her withdrawal

The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) President Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili has reacted to ACPN’s allegations, saying that ‘the values and vision divergence with the party was a key factor that triggered her withdrawal from the presidential race.

The Sun

2019 Elections: FG welcomes US, UK statements

The Federal Government yesterday said that it welcomed statements from the United States and the United Kingdom calling for a free, fair and credible elections in the country.

ThisDay

Hold Buhari, INEC Chair Responsible for Rigging, Frank Tells US, UK

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the governments of the United Kingdom and the United State (USA) to hold President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) responsible if the coming elections are rigged.

Daily Times

2019: PDP will bring back Nigeria’s economic fortunes – Obi

2019: PDP will bring back Nigeria’s economic fortunes – Obi JANUARY 25, 2019 The PDP vice Presidential candidate for the Feb. 16 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, says the country’s economic misfortunes will be reversed to rapid economic growth if the party is voted in. Obi gave the assurance at an interactive session with the Edo stakeholders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benin on Thursday.

Daily Trust

Ajimobi: Buhari’ll record landslide victory in South-west

The governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has said the South-west will reciprocate President Muhammadu Buhari’s kind gestures to the region by ensuring that he gets a landslide victory in the February 19 presidential election.

Leadership

APC Leadership To Decide On 2023 Presidency, Says Chime

Former Enugu State Governor, Mr Sullivan Chime says the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will have the final say on the zone that gets the president in 2023.

The Nation

Buratai debunks allegations of lack of equipment, others

CHIEF of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai yesterday said allegations of lack of equipment and non-payment of allowances to troops in the war fronts were ill-conceived and misleading.

Tribune

Police To Ban Vigilance Groups On Election Days In Kwara

THE Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Bashir Makama, says no vigilance group would be allowed on the streets on election days.

