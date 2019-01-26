Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th January

Vanguard
I won’t step down my campaign – Donald Duke
Mr Donald Duke, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential Candidate, says he is going ahead with his campaigns in spite of delays caused by litigation over his candidature.
Thisday
Ozekhome: Removal of Onnoghen, Most Despicable Act Since the Creation of Nigeria
Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Mr. Mike Ozekhome has described the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen as the vilest and most despicable act since the creation of Nigeria.
The Sun
I remain PDP governorship candidate in Ogun– Kashamu
Sen. Buruji Kashamu has urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to respect the court judgment pronouncing him the party’s governorship candidate in Ogun.
Daily Times
Ezekwesili to ACPN’s leaders: You are political entrepreneurs
The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) for the 2019 election, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, who Thursday stepped down her ambition to rather pursue a coalition among other candidates to oust the duo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described the action of the leadership of the ACPN in adopting President Muhammadu Buhari same day she stepped down her ambition as a confirmation of her realization in the divergence of values and vision with the leadership of the party which made it impossible for her to continue with them.
Leadership
The Nation
Osun residents charged to see governance as joint responsibility
The residents of Osun State have been advised to see business of governance as a joint responsibility for which they must be active participants.
Daily Trust
Tribune
BREAKING: New CJN Swears-In 250 Elections Tribunals Members
The New Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, has sworn in 250 members of the general elections tribunals in Abuja on Saturday.