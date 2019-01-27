Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th January

Vanguard
Buhari Vs Atiku: The politics of the anti-corruption fight
Three weeks to the 2019 general elections, the gloves are off for the two leading presidential candidates. To President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, his main rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,
ThisDay
It’s Unfair to Tag TraderMoni a Vote-buying Strategy
The Sun
Onnoghen suspension: President will not allow meddling, Presidency replies UK, US
The Presidency has said that the Buhari administration will not bend the rules in regard to its fight against corruption, adding that it will not tolerate interference from international community in Nigeria’s internal affairs.
Guardian
Daily Times
Onnoghen: Ijaw youths disown embattled CJN, say south-south people are not thieves
Daily Trust
CJN’s Suspension is a Tragedy
President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on Friday evening to suspend Chief Justice of Nigeria [CJN] Walter Nkanu Samuel Onnoghen based on the “order” of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, with three weeks to go before presidential and general elections, is a tragedy.
Tribune
Mass Revolt Against Tanko In Supreme Court
As the controversy over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari festers, the jurist appointed in acting capacity to replace him, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, is facing a serious backlash among his colleagues at the Supreme Court, Sunday Tribune has learnt.