Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th January

Vanguard

Three weeks to the 2019 general elections, the gloves are off for the two leading presidential candidates. To President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, his main rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,

ThisDay

His passion could be mistaken for an unusual aggression whenever he wanted to respond to a question or an assertion that he felt was not accurate.

The Sun

The Presidency has said that the Buhari administration will not bend the rules in regard to its fight against corruption, adding that it will not tolerate interference from international community in Nigeria’s internal affairs.

Guardian

Daily Times

Youths from Ijaw speaking part of the country have described the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen, as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, by President Muhammadu Buhari, as apt, timely and a welcome development. The youth group, while declaring a persona non grata on the embattled CJN, said people from south south region were not thieves.

Daily Trust

President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on Friday evening to suspend Chief Justice of Nigeria [CJN] Walter Nkanu Samuel Onnoghen based on the “order” of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, with three weeks to go before presidential and general elections, is a tragedy.

Tribune

As the controversy over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari festers, the jurist appointed in acting capacity to replace him, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, is facing a serious backlash among his colleagues at the Supreme Court, Sunday Tribune has learnt.

The Nation