Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th January

Vanguard

Buhari Vs Atiku: The politics of the anti-corruption fight 

Three weeks to the 2019 general elections, the gloves are off for the two leading presidential candidates. To President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, his main rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,

ThisDay

It’s Unfair to Tag TraderMoni  a Vote-buying Strategy

His passion could be mistaken for an unusual aggression whenever he wanted to respond to a question or an assertion that he felt was not accurate. 

The Sun

Onnoghen suspension: President will not allow meddling, Presidency replies UK, US

The Presidency has said that the Buhari administration will not bend the rules in regard to its fight against corruption, adding that it will not tolerate interference from international community in Nigeria’s internal affairs.

Guardian

Only one justice present, as acting CJN swears in 250-member election panel

Of the 15 justices in the Supreme Court, only one, Sidi Bage and the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad were present, yesterday, when Muhammad performed his first official assignment, when he swore in the 250-member 2019 Election Petition Tribunals. No reason was given for the absence of other justices.

Daily Times

Onnoghen: Ijaw youths disown embattled CJN, say south-south people are not thieves 

Youths from Ijaw speaking part of the country have described the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen, as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, by President Muhammadu Buhari, as apt, timely and a welcome development. The youth group, while declaring a persona non grata on the embattled CJN, said people from south south region were not thieves.

Daily Trust

CJN’s Suspension is a Tragedy

President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on Friday evening to suspend Chief Justice of Nigeria [CJN] Walter Nkanu Samuel Onnoghen based on the “order” of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, with three weeks to go before presidential and general elections, is a tragedy.

Tribune

Mass Revolt Against Tanko In Supreme Court

As the controversy over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari festers, the jurist appointed in acting capacity to replace him, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, is facing a serious backlash among his colleagues at the Supreme Court, Sunday Tribune has learnt.

The Nation

BUHARI VS ATIKU: 13 HOT STATES TO WATCH

As the nation inches closer to February 16 general election, the shape of the two-horse race between the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, is becoming clearer. The two parties look set to do well in their traditional strongholds.

Tags

You may also like

Onnoghen: Fayose and Omokri blast Buhari for asking US, UK and EU to mind their business

Onnoghen: Those criticising the suspension are insincere – Lai Mohammed

Onnoghen: Respect our right to handle our internal affairs, Fg to UK, US and E.U

#TheFilm Gala#: Check Out The Stunning Picture Of Juliet Ibrahim Arriving The Venue Of The Event In Grand Style(Picture)

Veteran Actress, Sola Shobowale, Shares Beautiful Picture With Reminisce Before Going On To Pen Him A Classy Birthday Message(Picture)

First son of Lord’s Chosen pastor, Lazarus Muoka finally weds his lovely bride (Photos)

#TheFilmGala#: Check Out How Your Celebrities Are Slaying It (Pictures)

Senator Ben Murray Bruce Advocates Visa Ban For All Involved In The CJN Saga

Adesua Etomi Comes Hard On A Lady Who ‘Alleged’ That Banky W Collected N57 Million From Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *