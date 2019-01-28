Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th January

Vanguard

Onnoghen was Atiku, PDP’s last hope of rigging election results, APC alleges

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC said the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has continued to whine over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Walter Onnoghen because the opposition party had planned to use the top jurist to get back to power at all costs.

The Sun

Protest in Enugu calls for impeachment of President Buhari

A protest rally was staged on Monday in Enugu city by the South East Coalition Voters Voice, against the suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari of Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Daily Times

Army vows to sanction personnel found culpable in electoral malpractice

The Nigerian Army says it will sanction any personnel found culpable of committing any electoral malpractice during the coming General Elections. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai disclosed this during his visit to the Nigerian Army Corps Signals in Lagos to inaugurate some buildings while also attending the corps’ reunion party which ended late on Saturday. Buratai, represented by the Chief of Logistics, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, said all personnel must remain professional and apolitical during the coming General Elections.

Daily Trust

Ganduje, Abacha absent at 2019 Kano guber debate

The APC gubernatorial candidate and Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and that of the All Progressives Democratic Alliance (APDA), Muhammed Abacha, were absent at the Kano gubernatorial debate organised by Bayero University Kano and other partners.

The Nation

Minimum wage: Labour takes case to public hearing

Labour was at the weekend busy mobilising its members to the public hearing being staged today by the House of Representatives on the National Minimum Wage Bill.

Tribune

BREAKING: Onnoghen: NJC To Hold Emergency Meeting Tuesday

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday to discuss the leadership crisis rocking the judiciary.

