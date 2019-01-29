Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th January

Thisday

Opposition to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari persisted yesterday, entering the next level as the Senate approached the Supreme Court for a determination of the

constitutionality of the executive action.

The Sun

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged Akwa Ibom people to jealously guard their state against being taken over by the All Progressives Congress (APC) .

Guardian

The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) governorship candidate in Kebbi State Alhaji Mustapha Hassan Yauri has withdrawn from the governorship race and defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Daily Times

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba SAN, on Monday petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC), over gross misconduct of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed.

Leadership

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has received the traditional title of Obong Emem Akwa Ibom.

Daily Trust

Presidential candidates for the February 16, 2019, election under the umbrella of Forum of Presidential Candidates and Political Parties for Good Governance (FPCPPGG) have said President Muhammadu Buhari has their backing on the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

The Nation

BUSINESSMAN Femi Otedola said in Abuja yesterday that the Department of State Services (DSS) provided the $500,000 he offered former House of Representatives member Farouk Lawan.