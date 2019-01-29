Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th January

 

Thisday

Opposition Unrelenting as Senate Challenges Onnoghen’s Suspension at Supreme Court

Opposition to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari persisted yesterday, entering the next level as the Senate approached the Supreme Court for a determination of the
constitutionality of the executive action.

The Sun

Guard against APC, Atiku tells Akwa Ibom people

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged Akwa Ibom people to jealously guard their state against being taken over by the All Progressives Congress (APC) .

Guardian

Kebbi ANRP governorship candidate defects to APC

The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) governorship candidate in Kebbi State Alhaji Mustapha Hassan Yauri has withdrawn from the governorship race and defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Daily Times

Former NBA President Agbakoba petitions NJC over acting CJN misconduct

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba SAN, on Monday petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC), over gross misconduct of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed.

Leadership

Atiku Receives Traditional Title Of Obong Emem Akwa Ibom

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has received the traditional title of Obong Emem Akwa Ibom.

Daily Trust

Presidential candidates back Buhari on CJN’s suspension

Presidential candidates for the February 16, 2019, election under the umbrella of Forum of Presidential Candidates and Political Parties for Good Governance (FPCPPGG) have said President Muhammadu Buhari has their backing on the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

The Nation

DSS provided funds I gave Lawan, says Otedola

BUSINESSMAN Femi Otedola said in Abuja yesterday that the Department of State Services (DSS)  provided the $500,000 he offered former House of Representatives member Farouk Lawan.

 

 

