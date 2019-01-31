Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st January

Vanguard

Boko Haram : I will be willing to investigate the military hierarchy – Atiku

Abubakar said this at a town hall meeting tagged: ‘’The Candidates”, organised by the MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with NTA and DARIA media on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Sun

Disaster averted as tanker rolls over on Ikotun Igando Road

Death was averted miraculously this morning when a tanker conveying premium motor spirit (petrol) rolled over at College Bus stop along Igando, Ikotun, Lagos early this morning.

Guardian

Buhari’s integrity doubtful, vote for Atiku, Obasanjo tells Nigerians

“There is no better person to lead Nigerians out of the present problems that have been created than Atiku. Some people claim to be fighting corruption when they have corruption right on their nose, they claimed to have integrity and we can all see that it is a lie.

Daily Trust

Threat to polls: Hold Buhari, APC responsible – PDP

Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Nigerians to hold the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) accountable for any infraction on the coming general election. The party said recent utterances and inactions of the APC are pointer to already hatched plans of the ruling party to scuttle the poll to cover up its imminent defeat. The PDP asserted that after reviewing recent developments, particularly the desperation being exhibited by the APC and agents of the Buhari Presidency,

Leadership

Polls: NSCDC Officers Warned Against Interference, Rascality

With less than three weeks to the country’s general elections, officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been warned to remain neutral during the forthcoming general elections.

Daily Trust

Why Jonathan unleashed NDLEA on me – Kashamu

The governorship candidate of PDP in Ogun State, Sen. Buruji Kashamu, yesterday, accused former President Goodluck Jonathan of unleashing operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on him in 2015 over his refusal to replace the then gubernatorial candidate of PDP, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka.

The Nation

Obasanjo vouch for Atiku to reposition Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday restated his confidence in his erstwhile deputy Atiku Abubakar to reposition the country.

Tribune

No Name Of Dead Judge On Election Petition Tribunal List ― Appeal Court

A statement by the Media officer of the Court of Appeal, Mrs Sa’adatu Musa Kachalla said, there was no name of a dead or retired Judge on the list sent to the Supreme Court for the swearing-in ceremony performed by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed.

