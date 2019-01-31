Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st January

With less than three weeks to the country’s general elections, officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been warned to remain neutral during the forthcoming general elections.
Daily Trust
The governorship candidate of PDP in Ogun State, Sen. Buruji Kashamu, yesterday, accused former President Goodluck Jonathan of unleashing operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on him in 2015 over his refusal to replace the then gubernatorial candidate of PDP, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka.
The Nation